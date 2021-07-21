Maureen McCormick Stops By Minneapolis Antique Shop, Asks 'Can I Move In?'
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 21, 2021
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! Actress Maureen McCormick, famously known as Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch, stopped by a Minneapolis antique shop on Monday (July 19).
McCormick took a trip to Hunt and Gather, a vintage amusement store located at 4944 Xerxes Avenue South. The shop posted a photo on their Instagram of the actress with the caption:
"holy cow! marcia, marcia, marcia (maureen mcCormick) just left the shop.. such a gracious, stylish, sweet person… no airs about her one customer exclaimed, "you never know what you are going to find @ hunt & gather"… he's got that right! love her!"
McCormick commented back on the post, writing, "You are the sweetest!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!!!! Thank you for the amazing welcome and your kindness. Can I move in?" Of course, Hunt and Gather responded to her, saying, "yes you sure can!!!"
McCormick often visits Minnesota. She wrote in a 2009 blog post that she has family in the state.
Just two weeks ago, McCormick posted a photo with Patrick Richardson, star of the HGTV show The Laundry Guy. In the Instagram photo, the two are hanging out at the Galleria in Edina drinking their "fav iced tea, sitting in the middle of the mall talking till the cows come home."