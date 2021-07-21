Maureen McCormick Stops By Minneapolis Antique Shop, Asks 'Can I Move In?'

McCormick commented back on the post, writing, "You are the sweetest!!!!!!! Love you all!!!!!!! Thank you for the amazing welcome and your kindness. Can I move in?" Of course, Hunt and Gather responded to her, saying, "yes you sure can!!!"

McCormick often visits Minnesota. She wrote in a 2009 blog post that she has family in the state.

Just two weeks ago, McCormick posted a photo with Patrick Richardson, star of the HGTV show The Laundry Guy. In the Instagram photo, the two are hanging out at the Galleria in Edina drinking their "fav iced tea, sitting in the middle of the mall talking till the cows come home."