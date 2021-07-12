HGTV Couple Buys DFW Brewery Owned By Man Accused Of Murder

The couple behind the HGTV show "No Demo Reno" are now the owners of a DFW brewery with a suspicious past.

Mike and Jenn Todryk announced on Instagram last week that they purchased Nine Band Brewing on Prestige Circle in Allen. The Todryks are in the early stages of deciding what to do with their new brewery, but they plan to integrate it with their coffee brand - Armor Coffee Co.

"While Armor will continue to expand as a coffee brand (God willing🙏🏼❤️) Mike really felt that it had another part that was missing - craft beer! This already established brewery will be renovated and rebranded before we announce it’s exact location in Allen, Texas along with Armor Coffee Co. We plan to also serve coffee at this location as well as have a tap room for craft beer lovers to sit and enjoy," Jenn wrote on Instagram.