PGA Star Rory McIlroy Helps Bring Unique Mini Golf Course To Charlotte

A new mini golf course for adults is coming to Charlotte, and it's thanks in part to PGA star Rory McIlroy.

Puttery, an "adult-focused and modern spin on the classic game of mini-golf," is set to open its first two locations in Dallas and Charlotte this summer, according to WSOC. What helps set this course apart from others that are more catered toward families and children is that Puttery is anchored by bars and lounges.

The concept was conceived by Drive Shack, a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, and was helped along by McIlroy, the news outlet reports.

"I have been collaborating with the Drive Shack team for more than two years on Puttery and have remained engaged throughout its entire evolution," said McIlroy in a news release. "I look forward to the opening of our first Puttery venues this summer in both Dallas and Charlotte and am committed to investing in the growth and development of future Puttery venues, contributing to their success in the coming years."

The courses will also be redesigned and updated from traditional course to create "a high definition experience unlike anything you've ever seen," according to Puttery's website.

As of Wednesday, no official opening date has been announced.