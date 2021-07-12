WATCH: Texas Golfer's Ball Struck By Lightning While Airborne

A teen in San Antonio got the shock of a lifetime while playing golf with friends.

Tomas Gomez was firing off golf balls at a Topgolf on May 28 when it started to rain. The group had 30 minutes left on their assigned golf game so they decided to wrap up once the bad weather moved in.

“I decided to hit one last shot then leave,” Gomez told KSAT.

The 18-year-old asked one of his friends to film his final drive. Good thing his friend was recording because what happened was beyond belief.

Gomez sent the ball flying at 88 MPH when a bolt of lightning struck the ball while it was in midair.