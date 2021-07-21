Salt Lake City Is Among The Best For Cats

According to a recent study, Salt Lake City is the third-best city for cats.

So what does that mean?

OneVet conducted a study to determine which cities are best for cats. To determine the list, the website looked at the following five factors: number of pet-friendly rentals, number of vets, number of 2020 cat adoptions, number of cat cafes, and number of pet stores.

The only two cities that ranked higher on the list were Miami, Florida and Orlando, Florida.

Salt Lake City had 981 cat adoptions per capita in 2020, coming in fifth overall in that category.

The website states:

"Animal shelter adoption is truly the cat’s meow! With increasing rates of returns for animals adopted during the pandemic, we were excited to see such high rates of cat adoption in major U.S. cities. Four out of our top 10 cities for cat adoptions boast at least 1,000 adoptions per capita in 2020, with Denver, CO leading the charge. Both Denver and Salt Lake City, UT, the number five spot, were also featured in the top 10 best cities for cats overall."

According to the OneVet study, here are the top 10 cities in the United States for cats:

Miami, Florida Orlando, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Cincinnati, Ohio Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Minneapolis, Minnesota Tampa, Florida Riverside, California

Click here to see the full study.