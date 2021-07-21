This Is The Highest-Rated Hot Dog Restaurant In Albuquerque

By Ginny Reese

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Today is National Hot Dog Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out and try the highest-rated hot dogs in town.

So where is that, exactly?

According to Yelp, one restaurant in Albuquerque takes the crown as the best hot dogs in the area.

With four out of five stars and lots of reviews, Dog House Drive In came out on top.

One Yelp review for the restaurant states:

"The Dog House definitely lives up to its reputation! The chili dog is everything I wanted it to be, delicious! The chili and cheese fries omg! They are following COVID standards and I enjoyed chillin in the parking lot eating an amazing hot dog!"

Another review simply stated:

"I would hand out 6 stars if I could."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 hot dog restaurants in the Albuquerque area.

  1. Dog House Drive In
  2. Urban Hot Dog Company
  3. Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor
  4. Atomic Dogs
  5. Hot Dog House
  6. Dakine Hawaiian Ice & Purified Water
  7. The Grill on San Mateo
  8. Urban Cocina
  9. Pop Fizz
  10. Hot Dog on a Stick

Click here to see the full list.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is The Highest-Rated Hot Dog Restaurant In Albuquerque

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.