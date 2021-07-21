This Is The Highest-Rated Hot Dog Restaurant In Albuquerque

Today is National Hot Dog Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out and try the highest-rated hot dogs in town.

So where is that, exactly?

According to Yelp, one restaurant in Albuquerque takes the crown as the best hot dogs in the area.

With four out of five stars and lots of reviews, Dog House Drive In came out on top.

One Yelp review for the restaurant states:

"The Dog House definitely lives up to its reputation! The chili dog is everything I wanted it to be, delicious! The chili and cheese fries omg! They are following COVID standards and I enjoyed chillin in the parking lot eating an amazing hot dog!"

Another review simply stated:

"I would hand out 6 stars if I could."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 hot dog restaurants in the Albuquerque area.

Dog House Drive In Urban Hot Dog Company Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor Atomic Dogs Hot Dog House Dakine Hawaiian Ice & Purified Water The Grill on San Mateo Urban Cocina Pop Fizz Hot Dog on a Stick

