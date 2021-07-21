This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Charlotte

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Charlotte, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Charlotte restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

The Good Wurst Company

As the name would suggest, this joint serves up the best hot dogs in Charlotte, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and glowing reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Among their specialties are the Kielbasa, with sauerkraut and grilled onions, the Carolina Dog, with chili and slaw, the Veggie Bratwurst and much more.

The Good Wurst Company is located at 3001 Central Avenue. For more information, visit their website here.