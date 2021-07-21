This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Memphis

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Memphis, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Memphis restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

Elwood's Shack

According to Yelp, this joint known for its barbecue serves up the best hot dogs in all of Memphis. With 4.5 stars and over 700 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Among their specialties are the Go Tiger Go Dog, with blue cheese, spicy mustard and caramelized onions, the Seattle Dog, with cream cheese, onions, slaw, bbq sauce and jalapeños, the Salty Dog, with mustard, pickle and bacon, and much more.

Elwood's Shack is located at 4523 Summer Avenue. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Memphis that serve the hot dogs in the city: