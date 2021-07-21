This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Miami
By Zuri Anderson
July 21, 2021
Hot dogs have been a classic American dish for decades. Whether you're enjoying one at a ball game or snacking on a couple at a cookout, they can come with many delicious toppings. Besides toppings, depending on where you get your frank, the meat and even the bun can be different -- and tasty.
With that said, where can you find the best hot dogs in Miami? Checking out the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp, that honor goes to...
This Calle Ocho restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and features seven stacked dogs on its menu. Some of these dogs come loaded with mac and cheese, fries, plantains, noodles, and much more.
Take for example The Mac dog. Mac and cheese, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons top this dish. Then there's the Miami Vice, which comes with beef chili, colo slaw, sliced dills, cheddar cheese, chopped onions, com chips. Some of their hot dogs are based on local teams and colleges!
Want to experiment with other restaurants? Here were the Top 10 restaurants serving up dogs in the Magic City:
- Sweet Dogs
- Arbetter’s Hot Dogs
- Doggi’s Arepa Bar
- La Burguesa
- Dogma Grill
- Rock That Burger
- Perrology
- Pepito’s Plaza
- Papasitos
- La Colina Comidas Rapidas
Click here for the full list on Yelp.