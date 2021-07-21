This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Miami

Hot dogs have been a classic American dish for decades. Whether you're enjoying one at a ball game or snacking on a couple at a cookout, they can come with many delicious toppings. Besides toppings, depending on where you get your frank, the meat and even the bun can be different -- and tasty.

With that said, where can you find the best hot dogs in Miami? Checking out the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp, that honor goes to...

Sweet Dogs!

This Calle Ocho restaurant boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and features seven stacked dogs on its menu. Some of these dogs come loaded with mac and cheese, fries, plantains, noodles, and much more.