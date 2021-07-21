This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In New Orleans

By Sarah Tate

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around New Orleans, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which New Orleans restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

Cochon Butcher

According to Yelp, this butcher and sandwich shop serves up the best hot dogs in all of New Orleans. With 4.5 stars and nearly 3,800 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Among their specialties is the Cajun Pork Dog, with black-eyed pea chili, sauerkraut and mustard on a pretzel bun.

Cochon Butcher is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in New Orleans that serve the hot dogs in the city:

  1. Cochon Butcher
  2. Verti Marte
  3. Dat Dog*
  4. The Company Burger
  5. NOLA Poboys
  6. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
  7. The Backyard
  8. The Spud Spot
  9. Parkway Bakery & Tavern
  10. Domilise's Po-Boys & Bar

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.

