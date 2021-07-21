This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Seattle

Hot dogs have been a classic American dish for decades. Whether you're enjoying one at a ball game or snacking on a couple at a cookout, they can come with many delicious toppings. Besides toppings, depending on where you get your frank, the meat and even the bun can be different -- and tasty.

With that said, where can you find the best hot dogs in Seattle? Checking out the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp, that honor goes to...

Cycle Dogs!

This no-frills Ballard restaurant sports 4.5 out of 5 stars and features four different dogs on its menu.

You can try their Grilled Field Roast Frankfurter with cream cheese and grilled sweet onion, which can come with jalapenos and kraut upon request. Or, you can take a bite out of their Elote Dog, which is topped with Mexican-style buttery street corn, cayenne, green onion, lime, and mayo.