Watch Dax Shepard And His Daughter Sing Along To Adele In Road Trip Video

No road trip is complete without belting out popular tunes with the people you love, as evidenced by a new video shared by Dax Shepard.

In the video, the Armchair Expert podcast host can be seen driving an RV while he and one of his two daughters with wife Kristin Bell sing along to the 2015 Adele hit "Hello," according to Entertainment Tonight. Even with Shepard behind the wheel and his daughter plays with doll, the two still managed quite a spirited performance.

"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain mass where screaming [Adele] with your daughter is required," he captioned the video on Instagram, tagging the British singer in the post.

