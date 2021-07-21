Watch Dax Shepard And His Daughter Sing Along To Adele In Road Trip Video
By Sarah Tate
July 21, 2021
No road trip is complete without belting out popular tunes with the people you love, as evidenced by a new video shared by Dax Shepard.
In the video, the Armchair Expert podcast host can be seen driving an RV while he and one of his two daughters with wife Kristin Bell sing along to the 2015 Adele hit "Hello," according to Entertainment Tonight. Even with Shepard behind the wheel and his daughter plays with doll, the two still managed quite a spirited performance.
"Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain mass where screaming [Adele] with your daughter is required," he captioned the video on Instagram, tagging the British singer in the post.
Check out the adorable video below.
Shepard and Bell are the parents of two daughters, 8-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta, but they rarely share photos of their children. When they do post snapshots of their life as a family, however, they cover their girls' faces to help shield them from the publicity that comes with actors' jobs.
Despite this, they still manage to celebrate their accomplishments, such as when Bell congratulated their eldest daughter in May on her second play and the "most beautiful crab performance I've ever witnessed."