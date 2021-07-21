Watch: Missouri Man Hit By Car While Sitting At Dining Room Table

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 21, 2021

An Affton man was sitting at his dining room table Tuesday morning (July 20) when he was pushed across the room by a car that had crashed into his home.

According to KSDK 5, John Blume was sitting inside his home around 8:45 a.m. when the incident happened.

You can see Blume sitting at his dining room table with his back facing the wall in the video. Then, a car abruptly crashes through that same wall, pushing him into the table and across the room. Blume seems to have been unharmed and in shock when he turns around to see that it was a vehicle that shoved him. He gets up, stunned, and grabs what appears to be his phone from the debris-filled table before walking away.

Police say the woman driving the vehicle had a medical emergency that caused the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police also added that when they arrived on the scene, Blume refused medical treatment.

