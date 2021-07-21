Woman Accused Of Hatchet Attack Found Hiding Near Beaverton Creek
By Zuri Anderson
July 21, 2021
Authorities in Oregon had to use a canine to track down a woman accused of assaulting someone with a hatchet, according to KATU.
Washington County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Southwest 197th and Baseline Road Saturday afternoon (July 17) after they got reports of an assault. Officials claim Judith Bezzant struck a woman in the head with the blunt end of a hatchet during an argument. No word on what caused the argument.
Bezzant allegedly fled the scene before deputies arrived, so they deployed a canine to track downe the suspect. A deputy and his partner, Radar, found Bezzant hiding in the tall grass along Beaverton Creek, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bezzant was also booked on a several outstanding warrants.
Deputies didn't provide updates on the woman who was allegedly attacked.
This wasn't the only incident involving a hatchet in the Portland area. Earlier this year, a man was arrested after allegedly beating someone with a hatchet and leaving them bloody.
Another attack happened in Florida, where a man swung a hatchet at someone's car while they were inside.