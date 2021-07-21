Woman Accused Of Hatchet Attack Found Hiding Near Beaverton Creek

Authorities in Oregon had to use a canine to track down a woman accused of assaulting someone with a hatchet, according to KATU.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Southwest 197th and Baseline Road Saturday afternoon (July 17) after they got reports of an assault. Officials claim Judith Bezzant struck a woman in the head with the blunt end of a hatchet during an argument. No word on what caused the argument.

Bezzant allegedly fled the scene before deputies arrived, so they deployed a canine to track downe the suspect. A deputy and his partner, Radar, found Bezzant hiding in the tall grass along Beaverton Creek, according to the sheriff's office.