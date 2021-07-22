Arizona Is Home To One Of The Best Campgrounds In The U.S.

Arizonans are blessed with never having to leave the state to see some of the most impressive views in America.

One of these picturesque locations also happens to be one of the best camp sites in the nation.

The camping resource website The Dyrt combed through its reviews for more than 45,000 different campgrounds to find the the top 10. Havasu Falls came in at #2. Here's what the site said about the natural wonder:

Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation, Havasu Falls is a breathtaking oasis in Arizona’s Grand Canyon. The falls are sacred ground for the Havasupai tribe as well as a highly fragile ecosystem. Camping below the cascading turquoise waters of the 90-foot waterfall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Havasu camping and hiking permits are infamously hard to acquire and the entire area is strictly permitted. To camp at the falls, you must backpack in all your supplies on a 10-mile trek through the desert. Once arriving with your permit in hand, you will select a site on a first come first serve basis below the falls. Surrounded by other scenic hikes, The Dyrt camper Chris M. recommends that you “leave at least three days for out and back trips to the other waterfalls in the other places to see on the res”.

Hikers have to wait until after February 2022 to visit the falls since the Havasupai Tribal Council suspended tourism due to the pandemic. If you're into planning your travel far in advance, this is one spot you'll definitely want to see post-pandemic.

