Board Game Bar And Restaurant Opening Up Near Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
July 22, 2021
A new board game bar and restaurant is coming to the Phoenix area, reported ABC 15.
Mox Boarding House, a popular tabletop gaming bar, restaurant, and store in the Seattle and Portland areas is coming to the Valley.
Mox Boarding House made the announcement in a blog post, stating that the construction on a 10,000-square-foot building is beginning. The building will be off Alma School Road between Warner and Ray roads.
"Located at 1371 N Alma School Rd, Mox Chandler will have over 10k square feet of gaming and dining space—we’ll even have outdoor seating for added dining space. *happy dance* Our Chandler location will feature our signature retail, restaurant, and event spaces that everyone has come to love from us. You’ll find over a thousand different tabletop games (including miniatures, board games, role playing games, card games – just about everything you can think of!) to shop from, as well as a kiosk to buy and sell Magic: The Gathering cards."
There hasn't been a timeframe released yet for an opening date. The opening of the new location will mark the company's fourth location in the country.
It's happening! Big news! Mox is heading to Arizona! https://t.co/hnTxAY5uJg pic.twitter.com/1gAgWP4vMp— Mox Boarding House (@MoxBoarding) June 30, 2021