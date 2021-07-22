Board Game Bar And Restaurant Opening Up Near Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A new board game bar and restaurant is coming to the Phoenix area, reported ABC 15.

Mox Boarding House, a popular tabletop gaming bar, restaurant, and store in the Seattle and Portland areas is coming to the Valley.

Mox Boarding House made the announcement in a blog post, stating that the construction on a 10,000-square-foot building is beginning. The building will be off Alma School Road between Warner and Ray roads.

The blog post states:

"Located at 1371 N Alma School Rd, Mox Chandler will have over 10k square feet of gaming and dining space—we’ll even have outdoor seating for added dining space. *happy dance* Our Chandler location will feature our signature retail, restaurant, and event spaces that everyone has come to love from us. You’ll find over a thousand different tabletop games (including miniatures, board games, role playing games, card games – just about everything you can think of!) to shop from, as well as a kiosk to buy and sell Magic: The Gathering cards."

There hasn't been a timeframe released yet for an opening date. The opening of the new location will mark the company's fourth location in the country.

