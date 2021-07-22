Britney Spears' Boyfriend Had The Perfect Reply When Asked About Engagement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are not hitched, and the latter made that crystal clear during a recent public outing.

Paparazzo caught up with the actor at a Jeep dealership in Westlake, California on Wednesday (July 21) and one of the photographers asked Asghari about the rumors. Earlier this week, Spears was spotted going driving through at Starbucks and when she picked up her order, she had a ring on her finger. Asghari told the paparazzo that the revelation was not so much a revelation. "People don't know but we've been married for about last five years," he said with sarcasm. "We secretly got married in Hawaii. That's one of the stories that I don't know but I've seen in newspapers. And we have twins!"

Marriage or even driving her car are things that are carefully approved under Spears’ 13-year conservatorship. The latter is something that Spears seemingly gained rights to do under the legal arrangement after coming forward with two powerful testimonies against the "abusive" setup. During her appearance, she also claimed the conservatorship has prevented her from having another baby and wasn’t allowing her to remove an IUD from her body. Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In meantime, Mathew Rosengart's new lawyer and his firm are working "aggressively and expeditiously" to file a petition to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator in the legal arrangement. When speaking to the press, he said that the petition will be filed on the pop superstar's behalf unless Jamie resigns first. He also thanked Spears for her "courage and for her strength" amid two powerful testimonies.