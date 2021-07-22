Drake Finds Old Laptop With Unreleased Music
By Peyton Blakemore
July 22, 2021
Could the world be in store for some unreleased Drake songs?
Earlier this week, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram Story to share that he recently found an old laptop from his Nothing Was The Same era.
“I wonder what music is on here,” Drake captioned a photo showing his old Macbook's cover along with a few laughing emojis.
The laptop cover featured the name of Drake's 2013 album Nothing Was The Same — seemingly confirming that the tracks on the laptop are at least 8 years old — as well as signatures of various members from the "Wants and Needs" rapper's OVO crew.
While Drake may be looking back on his past, he's also gearing up for his future as he prepares to release his highly anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy.
On Tuesday (July 20), photos of the "What's Next" rapper's Certified Lover Boy x Nike collab surfaced on social media, courtesy of @ovrnundr.io and @levibentlee.
"Love you forever," the cursive text reads at the bottom of the all-white Air Force 1s. While the release date for the sneakers has yet to be announced, fans have speculated that the drop might coincide with the release of Certified Love Boy, which was in the mixing phase as of last week.
The LP was originally set to drop in January but was pushed back after Drake had knee surgery following an injury.
"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January," he previously told fans.
Certified Lover Boy is reportedly set to arrive at some point this summer.