Drake Finds Old Laptop With Unreleased Music

Could the world be in store for some unreleased Drake songs?

Earlier this week, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram Story to share that he recently found an old laptop from his Nothing Was The Same era.

“I wonder what music is on here,” Drake captioned a photo showing his old Macbook's cover along with a few laughing emojis.

The laptop cover featured the name of Drake's 2013 album Nothing Was The Same — seemingly confirming that the tracks on the laptop are at least 8 years old — as well as signatures of various members from the "Wants and Needs" rapper's OVO crew.