Florida Woman Found Skinny Dipping In Man's Pool, Refused To Get Out
By Zuri Anderson
July 22, 2021
A Florida woman found herself behind bars after a man found her swimming naked in his pool, according to Local 10.
The incident started when a Port Charlotte man came home from his doctor's appointment to find clothes scattered across his lanai, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday (July 20). That's when he reportedly noticed a naked woman swimming around in his pool.
Deputies identified the woman as 42-year-old Heather Kennedy. When authorities asked her to get out of the pool, she allegedly told deputies to leave her alone. They asked her several more times to leave, and she eventually got out of the water and got dressed.
Imagine returning home to find a naked woman swimming in your pool. To top it off, she refuses to get out. Read more...Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Kennedy continued to resist deputies after getting out the pool, pulling away and telling them she wasn't going anywhere, according to the sheriff's office.
She was eventually taken into custody, and officials had to figure out her identity from previous booking photos after she refused to tell them.
Kennedy was booked into jail on charges of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.
For more wild stories about naked people's antics in Florida, check out this video of a woman trashing a restaurant in her birthday suit.