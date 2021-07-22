Florida Woman Found Skinny Dipping In Man's Pool, Refused To Get Out

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after a man found her swimming naked in his pool, according to Local 10.

The incident started when a Port Charlotte man came home from his doctor's appointment to find clothes scattered across his lanai, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday (July 20). That's when he reportedly noticed a naked woman swimming around in his pool.

Deputies identified the woman as 42-year-old Heather Kennedy. When authorities asked her to get out of the pool, she allegedly told deputies to leave her alone. They asked her several more times to leave, and she eventually got out of the water and got dressed.