I-90 Homeless Camp To Be Cleared Over Debris-Throwing Incidents In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

July 22, 2021

Homeless man sleeping in sleeping bag on cardboard
Photo: Getty Images

The City of Seattle will be clearing out a homeless encampment along I-90 after an uptick of rock-throwing attacks on drivers on the freeway, according to KOMO.

City officials and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) decided to take action after receiving hundreds of reports of rocks, signs, cement blocks, and other debris getting hurled at motorists for months. The camp is located west of the Mount Baker Tunnel, close to where some of those debris-throwing incidents were reported.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection to these attacks, and three of them have been linked to the camp, reporters learned.

WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar said the encampment is being cleared out because they post a public safety risk in regards to the incidents. He also clarified that this won't be happening to other homeless camps.

"What we can’t do about that is this homeless camp ‘Whack-a-Mole,’ where you clean one up and they move across the street. That just doesn’t work,” said Millar, “It’s a waste of resource and frankly, it’s not humane.”

Some camp-dwellers claim they received a notice to move just a few days before the scheduled sweep.

“Because of the rock-throwing incidents, that we now became important to some people - as far as unfair, the fact that I have to live here is unfair," Eric Jordan, a four-year resident of the camp, told KOMO.

The sweep is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday (July 22). Outreach workers will also be assisting people living at the camp.

Officials plan on having crews modify the fencing around the area to discourage anyone else from moving in, according to the DOT.

WSP said over 200 debris-throwing attacks on I-90 and I-5 have been reported so far.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About I-90 Homeless Camp To Be Cleared Over Debris-Throwing Incidents In Seattle

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.