I-90 Homeless Camp To Be Cleared Over Debris-Throwing Incidents In Seattle

The City of Seattle will be clearing out a homeless encampment along I-90 after an uptick of rock-throwing attacks on drivers on the freeway, according to KOMO.

City officials and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) decided to take action after receiving hundreds of reports of rocks, signs, cement blocks, and other debris getting hurled at motorists for months. The camp is located west of the Mount Baker Tunnel, close to where some of those debris-throwing incidents were reported.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection to these attacks, and three of them have been linked to the camp, reporters learned.

WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar said the encampment is being cleared out because they post a public safety risk in regards to the incidents. He also clarified that this won't be happening to other homeless camps.