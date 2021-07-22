Motorist Chases Man Suspected Of Throwing Debris At Vehicles On I-90

A man suspected of throwing rocks and debris at passing vehicles on I-90 was chased down by a motorist Tuesday (July 20) before getting arrested, KOMO reports.

Reporters said 41-year-old Abdinasir Audeer is being held in King County Jail on $500,000 bail after a judge found probable cause for four counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect allegedly hurled debris toward at least seven vehicles from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chase VanCleave.

“It’s dangerous," Trooper Van Cleave said. "It’s reckless and it’s scary and it can really hurt people. I can’t tell people how to feel safe. The state patrol is working tirelessly. We’ve invested a ton of resources into ensuring that people who drive on our freeways, feel safe. You should feel safe.”