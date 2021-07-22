LA-Bound Plane Forced To Land In Phoenix After Fight Over Racial Slurs

By Anna Gallegos

July 22, 2021

An airplane
Photo: Getty Images

An American Airlines flight from Dallas was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Phoenix earlier this year because passengers were fighting.

The incident happened aboard a Los Angeles-bound plane on February 24. Two women were allegedly using racial slurs during the flight when a male passenger asked them to stop.

Kelly Pichardo, 31, allegedly spit on the man, who started recording. Leeza Rodriguez, 30, also hit the man's hand so that he would stop recording, AZ Family reported.

The two women are also accused of assaulting a flight attendant before the plane was diverted, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Upon arrival, the flight was met by local law enforcement who removed and arrested two individuals for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members. Their behavior was disturbing and unacceptable, and they have been placed on the internal refuse list pending further investigation," American Airlines said in a statement.

Both women were charged with with assault and interfering with a flight crew member.

This is just one of the numerous cases of airplane passengers behaving badly in recent months. The Federal Aviation Administration recorded nearly 100 cases of unruly airline passengers within the past week, where there have been 3,500 incidents since the start of 2021, The Hill reported.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About LA-Bound Plane Forced To Land In Phoenix After Fight Over Racial Slurs

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.