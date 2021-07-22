Lil Uzi Vert Wants To Be The First Person To Own A Planet

While many people may dream of one day having their own private island, Lil Uzi Vert is taking it a step further and wants to own his own planet.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the news comes after a conversation between the "Secure the Bag" rapper and close friend Grimes.

"Apparently [Lil Uzi Vert] owns this planet — just a heads up," Grimes wrote on Twitter, alongside an artist's rendering of faraway WASP-127b. The exoplanet is a gas giant bigger than Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System. She then claimed that documentation is "almost complete" for Uzi to be the "first human to legally own a planet."