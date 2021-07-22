Luke Bryan Has 'Embarrassing' Wedding Gift For Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan has something special in store for his newlywed friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Speaking with PEOPLE about Rise Before Sunrise, his new digital series with Fendt, the country titan, 45, said that he has an "embarrassing" gift that he plans on giving to the married couple. "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said about their intimate Oklahoma nuptials, before confessing that he has "started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he continued. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."

While Bryan wasn't invited to the affair, which took place on July 3 and included a crowd of 40, an insider previously told PEOPLE that it was meant to be a family affair. "They purposely kept the wedding simple. They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones," the source revealed to the celebrity gossip outlet. "They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about. Family was at the center of everything."

The nuptials, which were officiated by their Voice castmate Carson Daly, saw Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, read from the Bible and serve as signed witnesses. When it came to the music, attendees danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel, which featured hits by friends like Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5. As for now, the power couple is holding off on a traditional honeymoon. "After the wedding, everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," an insider close to E! News revealed.