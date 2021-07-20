4 More Vehicles Damaged From Thrown Debris On I-90 In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

July 20, 2021

Dashcam video caught the moment someone threw a rock at a man's car on Interstate 90 Sunday evening (July 18), and he wasn't the only victim that day.

“I was like, ‘Great, I’m one of those, great, I’m one of those people on the news,’” Jamie Bengston told KIRO 7 near his Seattle home. Reporters said he was driving near the I-5 exit on I-90 when he heard a loud noise and felt something hit his car.

The footage shows an unidentified man bolting from the bushes and to the edge of the cement barrier, winding up his arms before chucking a rock at the car. Bengston was able to control his vehicle and avoid an accident, but he later noticed that he wasn't the only one hit.

“The guy behind me got his windshield blown out,” the driver said.

Bengston's vehicle now had a huge dent in the front and a caved-in bumper. “The thing that makes me angry is I have a brand-new vehicle, it’s less than a week old, I don’t even have plates on it yet.”

Bengston's car was one of the four vehicles damaged that day -- all in the same area, reporters noted. Two other drivers were treated for minor injuries by the Seattle Fire Department.

Dozens of these incidents have been reported since the beginning of the year, and the Washington State Patrol has stepped up security in the area. A few arrests have been made, but more cases keep getting reported.

“To be honest, I don’t know why at this point, the state patrol is not camping out there,” Bengston said. “This is not the first time we’ve seen the video footage of the bicycles and the scooters going off the overpasses. I mean, what is it going to take?”

KIRO 7 said troopers are using Bengston's video to identify the suspect and bring them into custody.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.