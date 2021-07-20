4 More Vehicles Damaged From Thrown Debris On I-90 In Seattle

Dashcam video caught the moment someone threw a rock at a man's car on Interstate 90 Sunday evening (July 18), and he wasn't the only victim that day.

“I was like, ‘Great, I’m one of those, great, I’m one of those people on the news,’” Jamie Bengston told KIRO 7 near his Seattle home. Reporters said he was driving near the I-5 exit on I-90 when he heard a loud noise and felt something hit his car.

The footage shows an unidentified man bolting from the bushes and to the edge of the cement barrier, winding up his arms before chucking a rock at the car. Bengston was able to control his vehicle and avoid an accident, but he later noticed that he wasn't the only one hit.

“The guy behind me got his windshield blown out,” the driver said.