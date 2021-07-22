Nevada Is Among The Worst Places To Live According To Recent Study

According to a recent study, Nevada is the one of the worst places to live in the entire country.

CNBC recently released a study that compared each state based on quality of life, crime rates, environmental quality, and more to determine which states were the worst to live.

The study shows that Nevada is in the top three of the absolute worst, though most residents may disagree. But, the number don't lie do they?

Here's what the study said about Nevada:

"No state spends less on the health of its citizens than Nevada does — just $50 per person for public health. The state also ranks dead last in primary care doctors per person. Air quality in the desert is poor, and crime is high. But unlike many of the states on this list, Nevada is expanding voting rights, with Governor Steve Sisolak signing a package of legislation in June to expand mail-in voting, streamline registration, and end the state’s balky caucus system in favor of presidential primaries."

Here are the top ten worst states to live in:

Arizona Texas Nevada (tie) Missouri (tie) Tennessee Georgia Alabama Arkansas Louisiana Indiana

Click here to check out the full study.