Prince George Turns 8: See His Latest Birthday Portrait

Royal fans will be pleased that William and Kate decided to release an adorable new image of George as there was speculation they would hold back this year. The Cambridges were reportedly hesitant to release a new photo of their son because of the reaction to George's recent public appearances at two of the Euro 2020 matches. George tagged along with his parents to the international soccer tournament, both times donning a matching suit with his dad. Unfortunately, the 7-year-old prince was the subject of nasty online comments about his outfit, as well as his reaction to the England National Team's loss to Italy in the championship game.

Royal biographer Angela Levin confirmed to True Royalty TV that there "are rumors that we might not see the photograph when he's eight, because they've been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven."

William and Kate's Instagram followers made sure to swarm their post with kind comments about George and his birthday. Many even noticed he bears a striking resemblance to William as he gets older. "Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad..and grandmother. Happy Birthday, young Prince!" one follower wrote. "Thank you, Your Royal Highnesses for sharing this lovely photograph of the Prince!!!" another added.

Happy birthday, Prince George!