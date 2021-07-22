Tennessee Officers Deliver Groceries After Arresting Delivery Driver

Several police officers in Middle Tennessee are getting attention for going above and beyond in their duties after making an arrest earlier this week.

Mt. Juliet Police officers pulled over a man driving around the city because his brake lights weren't working, according to News Channel 5. However, during the course of the traffic stop, they learned that the man was wanted out of Nashville for multiple stalking and harassment charges and arrested him.

After taking him into custody, the officers noticed that there were groceries in the vehicle, including ice cream, and that the man was a delivery driver heading to a customer. In that moment, they decided to deliver the items themselves.

"All three officers realized the need to quickly get the ice cream, along with the other groceries, to their destination before it was spoiled," department officials said.