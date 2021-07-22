Texas House Explosion May Have Been Intentional Say Investigators

Investigators in Plano, Texas, are questioning if a recent house explosion was intentional or not.

A home in the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive was leveled on Monday afternoon after an explosion. Earlier this week, the Plano fire chief said that the explosion was "most likely caused by a gas leak inside the house" but that further investigation needed to be done.

Gas company Atmos Energy also investigated the house and released a statement saying "Atmos Energy has completed its safety checks and ruled out involvement of its system in the July 19 incident that occurred at 4429 Cleveland Drive in Plano. As reported by Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue, this may have been intentional."

Plano authorities have not yet said if there is a suspect or if criminal charges will be leveled against anyone. Officials are emphasizing that this was an isolated incident.

“I think the residents can rest assured that we can say now this wasn’t related to some defect in gas. We don’t have a serial arsonist bomber out there causing a threat," Plano Police Chief Ed Drain told NBC DFW.

Six people were transported to nearby hospitals after the blast, including five members of the Jagielski family that lived next door. The three Jagielski children were discharged, but parents Philip and Jennifer Jagielski remain in the hospital, WFAA reported.

Joseph Kupfer, the man found inside the destroyed home, is being treated in an intensive care unit. His attorney Scott J. Becker told the station that Kupfer is "fighting for his life."