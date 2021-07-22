Texas Is Home To One Of The Best Campgrounds In The U.S.

Texas has dozens of places to go camping, but one spot in the Panhandle is earning national recognition.

The camping resource website The Dyrt combed through its reviews for more than 45,000 different campgrounds to find the the top 10. Palo Duro Canyon State Park near Amarillo came in #9. Here's what The Dyrt had to say about this natural wonder:

Camp, hike and explore the second largest canyon in the country at Palo Duro State Park. Fall asleep to star-studded night skies and wake up to the red rock canyon walls of “The Grand Canyon of Texas.” With 30-plus miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails there are tons of activities in this Texas Panhandle gem. The Dyrt camper Megan B. recommends spending a few nights to explore this massive canyon saying, “We only stayed for two nights–not nearly enough to explore this incredible park”.

Palo Duro is a bit of a jaunt if you're traveling from one of Texas' major metros, but it's worth the trip because it has a camp sites for experienced and novice hikers alike. There's enough space to park a RV and primitive camp sites for people who want to get away from it all and just be among the stars. If roughing it isn't your style, the state park also has luxury glamping options.

