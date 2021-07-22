Vancouver Woman Finds Stranger Drinking Cider Stolen From Her Fridge

By Zuri Anderson

July 22, 2021

Man drinking a cold beer after work in the evening. Hand holding a aluminum can.
Photo: Getty Images

A Vancouver woman said she screamed when she spotted someone consuming alcohol outside her home, KPTV reports.

Katina Salvey told reporters she and a friend came back to her house after a Thorns game Sunday night (July 18). Then the pair heard something inside her home.

Salvey thought the noise wasn't a big deal but then found the back door open. The Vancouver resident admitted that she was guilty of leaving doors unlocked, but her friend said she was confident the door was locked.

"We decided everything was cool, got everything locked up, getting ready for bed. I was in my bathroom and noticed the window was open about an inch, I thought it was a little bit weird," Salvey said. "I was brushing my teeth and I heard something outside and thought, I'm just going to take a peek."

When the resident looked through the window, she saw what looked like someone's face. Salvey then screamed, shut the window closed, and even banged on it to scare off the man.

The man reportedly ran around the house before hopping a fence and running across her yard. Salvey called police to her residence, who inspected the yard and found three beers.

"The cider was in my fridge, he drank my cider. "That's when it was like, this is getting really weird because it was like, he was in my house and looked in my fridge, like what else did he look at?"

Ever since the incident, the woman told reporters she's upping the security with plans to get a camera and a dog. Authorities told her they're taking the cider cans to test them for DNA.

