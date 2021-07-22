WATCH: Green Day Performs Never-Before-Played Song At Small Tulsa Concert

Green Day welcomed fans back to paradise at the trio’s first concert since pre-pandemic days.

It happened on Tuesday (July 20) at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Green Day played a show for about 1,800 vaccinated concertgoers. Green Day played 18 songs, from “When I Come Around” to never-before-played-live “Pollyanna,” the Rolling Stone reports. The Tulsa show comes days before Green Day will hit the road on the "Hella Mega Tour" with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

"The Hella Mega Tour", featuring special guest The Interrupters, kicks off with a sold-out show at Globe Life Field in Dallas on Saturday (July 24). The stadium tour is also slated to make stops in Atlanta, Houston, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and other major cities throughout the U.S. It ends at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on September 6. Next summer, the tour heads to Europe.

See the list of tour dates here. Tickets are available online.

Of course, fans captured video of Green Day marking a comeback of live music at the Tulsa venue.

Watch Green Day perform “Welcome To Paradise” here: