WATCH: Green Day Performs Never-Before-Played Song At Small Tulsa Concert

By Kelly Fisher

July 22, 2021

Howard Stern Broadcasts Live From The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios
Photo: Getty Images

Green Day welcomed fans back to paradise at the trio’s first concert since pre-pandemic days.

It happened on Tuesday (July 20) at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Green Day played a show for about 1,800 vaccinated concertgoers. Green Day played 18 songs, from “When I Come Around” to never-before-played-live “Pollyanna,” the Rolling Stone reports. The Tulsa show comes days before Green Day will hit the road on the "Hella Mega Tour" with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

"The Hella Mega Tour", featuring special guest The Interrupters, kicks off with a sold-out show at Globe Life Field in Dallas on Saturday (July 24). The stadium tour is also slated to make stops in Atlanta, Houston, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and other major cities throughout the U.S. It ends at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on September 6. Next summer, the tour heads to Europe.

See the list of tour dates here. Tickets are available online.

Of course, fans captured video of Green Day marking a comeback of live music at the Tulsa venue.

Watch Green Day perform “Welcome To Paradise” here:

Watch Green Day perform "Jesus Of Suburbia" here:

Watch the band perform “Pollyanna” for the first time live here:

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Green Day Performs Never-Before-Played Song At Small Tulsa Concert

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.