28 Texas Longhorns Go For Gold At Tokyo Olympics

If the University of Texas was its own country, it has enough all-star athletes to form its own Olympic team.

Twenty-six current and former Texas Longhorns and two coaches are participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is currently underway. This group is tied for the largest delegation of UT students going the Olympic games. Twenty-six student athletes also competed in the 1988 Seoul and 2000 Sydney Olympics.

This year UT athletes and coaches will be competing in 11 sports and representing 11 different countries.

Team USA:

Ariel Atkins : Women's Basketball

: Women's Basketball Ryan Crouser : Track & Field - Shot put

: Track & Field - Shot put Teahna Daniels : Track & Field - 100-meter, 4x100-meter relay

: Track & Field - 100-meter, 4x100-meter relay Tara Davis : Track & Field - Long jump

: Track & Field - Long jump Gia Doonan : Rowing - Women's eight

: Rowing - Women's eight Kevin Durant : Men's Basketball

: Men's Basketball Allison Gibson : Diving - Women's Synchronized 3-meter Springboard

: Diving - Women's Synchronized 3-meter Springboard Townley Haas : Swimming - 200 freestyle, 4x200 free relay

: Swimming - 200 freestyle, 4x200 free relay Hailey Hernandez : Diving - Women's 3-meter Springboard

: Diving - Women's 3-meter Springboard Drew Kibler : Swimming - 4x200 free relay

: Swimming - 4x200 free relay Steffin McCarter : Track & Field - Long jump

: Track & Field - Long jump Chiaka Ogbogu : Women's Indoor Volleyball

: Women's Indoor Volleyball Cat Osterman : Softball

: Softball Matt Scoggin : Diving - Assistant coach

: Diving - Assistant coach Erica Sullivan : Swimming - 1500m freestyle

: Swimming - 1500m freestyle Erick Sullivan : Men's Volleyball

: Men's Volleyball Jordan Windle: Diving - Men's 10-meter Platform

Team Bahamas:

Joanna Evans : Swimming - 400-meter freestyle

: Swimming - 400-meter freestyle Pedrya Seymour: Track & Field - 100-meter hurdles

Team Barbados:

Jonathan Jones: Track & Field - 400 meters

Team Canada:

Julia Grosso: Women's Soccer

Team Colombia:

Melissa Gonzalez: Track & Field - 400-meter hurdles

Team Germany:

Anna Elendt: Swimming - 100-meter breaststroke, 4x100 medley relay

Team Jamaica:

Stacey Ann Williams: Track & Field: 4x400 relay

Team Netherlands

Caspar Corbeau: Swimming - 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter breaststroke

Team Philippines:

Remedy Rule: Swimming - 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter freestyle

Team Singapore:

Joseph Schooling: Swimming - 100-meter butterfly

Team Venezuela: