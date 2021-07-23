Major Update On Texas, Oklahoma Joining SEC

By Jason Hall

July 23, 2021

SEC Championship - Missouri v Auburn
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference is expected to become official within the next week.

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reports the two college football powerhouses joining the SEC is "almost done" and "could become official in a week," according to a "prominent Big 12 source."

Additionally, the Big 12 source told the Austin American-Statesman "they've been working on this for a minimum of six months, and the [Texas] A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn't told about it."

Additionally, Chip Brown of Horns247 reports Texas and Oklahoma plan to "inform the Big 12 on Monday that they won't renew when the league's grant of rights expire in 2025," and that a move to the SEC is inevitable "barring any unforeseen developments," according to "a high-level source close to the situation."

On Wednesday (July 21), Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters at SEC Media Days that he was hoping for the Aggies to remain the conference's only team from Texas amid reports of the Longhorns possibly joining the conference.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reported both the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma could be announced as additions to the SEC "within a couple of weeks," citing "a high-ranking college official with knowledge of the situation" on Wednesday afternoon.

Commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the report during SEC Media Days shortly after it was shared publicly.

"No comment on that speculation," Sankey said, later adding, "We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people."

A&M and Missouri, both previously part of the Big 12, joined the SEC during the last round of conference realignment in 2011.

The potential addition of the two college football powerhouses would restore the annual rivalry between the University of Texas and Texas A&M, which was played from 1915-2011, until the Aggies joined the SEC.

Additionally, the Longhorns and Sooners -- two of college football's biggest rivals -- would continue the Red River Shootout in their new conference.

The SEC would also become the first 16-team superconference, which has long been reported as a possibility during another round of conference realignment.

The move would also likely have an effect on current SEC West teams moving to the East to even the divisions at eight teams each, with Alabama and Auburn making the most sense both geographically.

