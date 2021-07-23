Major Update On Texas, Oklahoma Joining SEC

The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 Conference to the Southeastern Conference is expected to become official within the next week.

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reports the two college football powerhouses joining the SEC is "almost done" and "could become official in a week," according to a "prominent Big 12 source."

Additionally, the Big 12 source told the Austin American-Statesman "they've been working on this for a minimum of six months, and the [Texas] A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn't told about it."

Additionally, Chip Brown of Horns247 reports Texas and Oklahoma plan to "inform the Big 12 on Monday that they won't renew when the league's grant of rights expire in 2025," and that a move to the SEC is inevitable "barring any unforeseen developments," according to "a high-level source close to the situation."

On Wednesday (July 21), Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters at SEC Media Days that he was hoping for the Aggies to remain the conference's only team from Texas amid reports of the Longhorns possibly joining the conference.