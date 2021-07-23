Authorities Wrangle Eight Pythons At Park In Clark County

By Zuri Anderson

July 23, 2021

Animal control officers and police captured eight pythons that were on the loose at a park in Camas, Washington on July 22, 2021.
Photo: City of Camas

Authorities rounded up some non-native creatures from a park in Southeastern Washington Thursday (July 22), according to KATU.

Camas Police and animal control officers responded to LaCamas Park at Round Lake to wrangle in eight pythons, city officials tweeted. They were found near the parking area and ranged in size from around three feet to over six feet long, reporters said.

"You’ve heard of other duties as assigned, well maybe not like this!" officials wrote.

Officials suspect someone released the snakes into the area, even though they're not native to the Pacific Northwest. Authorities also searched the rest of the park in case there were more pythons, but they couldn't find any, KATU added.

The snakes were reportedly taken to a local shelter, where they will be re-homed.

City officials also reminded the public not to release their pets into the wild.

This isn't the first time the Pacific Northwest has encountered non-native wildlife recently. Last week, a large fish washed up on the shores of Sunset Beach in Oregon despite the species typically inhabiting tropical waters.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Authorities Wrangle Eight Pythons At Park In Clark County

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.