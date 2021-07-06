12-Foot-Long Python Escapes Enclosure At Louisiana Mall

A python escaped its enclosure at the Mall of Louisiana on Tuesday (July 6), sending crews on a search for the missing serpent. As of 1:30 p.m., the mall remains open but portions of the shopping center have been locked down.

According WAFB, the 12-foot-long Burmese Python escaped from Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m. While the large snake, Cara, could appear threatening, she is non-venomous and is often used in educational shows with children.

Crews from the St. George Fire Department responded to the store to assist in Cara's capture along with officials from Baton Rouge animal control. As of Tuesday afternoon, Cara has not been found; managers at Blue Zoo, however, believe she is still inside the store.

Blue Zoo released a statement Tuesday afternoon after the escape, also announcing that they would be closed for the remainder of the day.

"While we've created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit. Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows. Cara is an adorned member of our Blue Zoo family. The safety of our animals is of utmost importance to us, so to ensure Cara's safety, we will be closed for the day. Please check back for updates and opening times."

This isn't only time in recent memory that a snake has escaped its enclosure and sent crews on a frantic search. Last week, an African zebra cobra, an exotic snake that can spit venom at perceived threats, went missing from its home in North Carolina, sparking a days-long search for the dangerous serpent.