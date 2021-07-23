Backstreet Boys Say A Tour With *NSYNC Is Possible

The Backstreet Boys are making their return to Las Vegas later this year with the A Very Backstreet Christmas Party residency. This comes after the boy band celebrated Pride with members of fellow 90's pop counterpart *NSYNC. Now, they're teasing fans with the possibility of going on tour with them, reported People.

Nick Carter said on an episode of PEOPLE, "I think it would just be good for the nostalgic side of it, for the fans, if we did something like that."

AJ McLean said, "The fans would lose their mind."

A couple of members of BSB teamed up with a few from *NSYNC to perform last month in Los Angeles for Pride. During the joint effort, they presented $1 million in $TKINU Tokens to The Trevor Project.

While talking to People, the band opened up about their "fabricated feud" with *NSYNC. McLean said, "Just to be able to do something like this together hopefully squashes all that crap that was never true in the first place. This is about coming together."

Carter said, "What's happening now is that we are realizing that we're the only ones that have gone through what we have together, and we relate to one another. It was a place in time, and our lives were very parallel. So, all this unity and coming together and all this love, it's really cool."

Let's hope they take that unity to the next level with a joint tour.