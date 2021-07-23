Backstreet Boys Say A Tour With *NSYNC Is Possible

By Ginny Reese

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys are making their return to Las Vegas later this year with the A Very Backstreet Christmas Party residency. This comes after the boy band celebrated Pride with members of fellow 90's pop counterpart *NSYNC. Now, they're teasing fans with the possibility of going on tour with them, reported People.

Nick Carter said on an episode of PEOPLE, "I think it would just be good for the nostalgic side of it, for the fans, if we did something like that."

AJ McLean said, "The fans would lose their mind."

A couple of members of BSB teamed up with a few from *NSYNC to perform last month in Los Angeles for Pride. During the joint effort, they presented $1 million in $TKINU Tokens to The Trevor Project.

While talking to People, the band opened up about their "fabricated feud" with *NSYNC. McLean said, "Just to be able to do something like this together hopefully squashes all that crap that was never true in the first place. This is about coming together."

Carter said, "What's happening now is that we are realizing that we're the only ones that have gone through what we have together, and we relate to one another. It was a place in time, and our lives were very parallel. So, all this unity and coming together and all this love, it's really cool."

Let's hope they take that unity to the next level with a joint tour.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Backstreet Boys Say A Tour With *NSYNC Is Possible

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.