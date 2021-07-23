Filipino Fired Chicken Is On The Menu At New Upcoming Seattle Restaurant

Foodies and chicken lovers should keep their eyes peeled when The Chicken Supply opens its doors soon in Phinney Ridge, according to Seattle Met.

Paolo Campbell and Donnie Adams are bringing a special kind of chicken to Seattle -- Filipino fried chicken. The duo imagines the chicken brined in soy sauce and lemon before being fried with a delicate coating. The crispiness will come from a gluten-free starch mix, reporters noted.

Customers can load up on chicken for parties or swing by for a few wings. "This isn’t a KFC ‘buy a bucket’ type deal," Campbell said.

The sides will be a Philippine twist on South American classics, Seattle Met says. A couple of those options include munggo beans and rice and laing (stewed taro leaves) instead of traditional greens.

The new restaurant will take the place of pandemic-favorite Opus, which is located at 7410 Greenwood Ave. N.

If you want to try their Filipino fried chicken, you will have a couple of opportunities next month. According to Chicken Supply's website, there will be a pop-up on August 8 and August 22 at Opus.

For more information about Chicken Supply's story, click here. More details about the pop-ups will most likely be on their website or Instagram.