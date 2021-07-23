Insane Video Shows Aerial View Of Lightning Strike Above Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
July 23, 2021
The Valley has been pounded with monsoon storms recently, causing inches of rainfall, reported ABC 15.
The storms have caused several incidents. A semi truck was in a sticky situation following a monsoon storm. The truck was seen dangling over the edge of a bridge on Interstate 17 early on Friday morning.
In addition, cars are being swept away all across the Phoenix area by massive amounts of rainfall.
Thursday night's storms brought along a beautiful, but scary, lightning show.
Justin Pasey was flying in an airplane during the time of the storms. While the place was circling Sky Harbor Airport, Pasey recorded a video of the lightning below and it was insane!
The video gives a bird's eye view of the lightning show, which is going crazy for the entire duration of the video. At one point in the footage, you can see a lightning strike come out of the left and strike something on the ground below, lighting up the sky.
ABC 15 shared the insane video on Facebook, writing:
"Wow... Check out this view of a lightning strike above the Valley! Justin Pasey captured this video during last night's monsoon storm while circling Sky Harbor Airport."
Check out the video below:
AERIAL VIEW OF PHX LIGHTNING STRIKE
Wow...⚡⚡ Check out this view of a lightning strike above the Valley! Justin Pasey catured this video during last night's monsoon storm while circling Sky Harbor Airport.Posted by ABC15 Arizona on Friday, July 23, 2021