Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dead At 58

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died at the age of 58.

NBC News reports Knapp, an avid cyclist, died Thursday from injuries sustained in a bicycle crash last week, officials confirmed.

The assistant coach was riding in San Ramon area of Northern California last Saturday (July 17) when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and struck him, Knapp's agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed.

Knapp is reported to have never regained consciousness in the days leading up to his passing. NBC News reports the veteran assistant was surrounded by his wife, his three daughters, his mother and his brother at the time of his death.

"Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him," Sperbeck said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The phrase 'he never met a stranger' encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were."

The San Ramon Police Department confirmed the crash, which involved a 22-year-old driver, remains under investigation. Police said drugs and alcohol don't appear to be involved, but witnesses are advised to step forward and provide the department with any information available.

The crash took place just prior to 2:49 p.m. on Dougherty Road last Saturday.

The driver is reported to have stopped and "cooperated with investigators," according to police.

"Sadly Mr. Knapp succumbed to the injuries he sustained in Saturday's collision," the San Ramon Police Department announced in a statement shared to its verified Twitter account. "Our sincere condolences are with Mr. Knapp's family and loved ones."

Knapp joined the Jets as part of new head coach Robert Saleh's staff in January.

The veteran assistant had previously worked for several NFL franchises including the San Francisco 49ers (1995-2003), Atlanta Falcons (2004-06, 2018-20), then-Oakland Raiders (2007-08, 2012), Seattle Seahawks (2009), Houston Texans (2010-11) and Denver Broncos (2013-16), which included winning Super Bowl 50 coaching Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.