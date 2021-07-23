Lightning Strike Punched Hole In Roof Of Utah Home

By Ginny Reese

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A lightning bolt tore through the roof of a southern Utah home on Thursday evening, reported St George News.

Officials received a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. about a lightning strike on the 1800 block of 2740 East. They arrived a little while later to a hole in the roof.

Neighbors were making progress on the fire with a garden hose when officials arrived. St George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said, "I’ll give them all the credit. They got up on the roof with the hose and were able to put that fire out pretty much until we arrived."

The lightning bolt caused a fire in the attic of the home and then traveled down a dryer vent. This blew a hole in the gas line behind the dryer, which started a fire.

Stoker said, "Luckily, the neighbors were in the right mind and shut the gas off. The back of the dryer is burned fairly well because of that gas coming out."

There were at least two people home at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries.

According to Stoker, the department was busy all night from fires caused by lightning strikes. He said, "We had several lightning-strike, wildland fires. Most of those were put out by the rain."

