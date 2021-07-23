PHOTOS: Semi Truck Dangles From Edge of I-17 Bridge In Phoenix After Storm

A semi truck was in a sticky situation following a monsoon storm, reported ABC 15. The truck was seen dangling over the edge of a bridge on Interstate 17.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the truck was heading westbound on Interstate 10 at the Interstate 17 split in Phoenix. That's when the semi truck, which was pulling a trailer, hit the wall and went over the edge.

The incident occurred just when a monsoon storm was rolling through the area early on Friday (July 23rd) morning. The monsoon storm caused wet road conditions for drivers, which could have been a contributing factor.

The Arizona Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter:

"I-10 westbound to I-17 northbound at the Split: Watch out for a semi crash in the left lane."

ADOT also posted a photo of the truck hanging over the edge of the bridge. Check it out below: