'Like A Hurricane': Nevada Residents Shaken After Microbursts Hit The Area

Several destructive microbursts moved through the Valley on Thursday, leaving many Nevada residents in shock, reported 8 News Now.

Three microbursts formed in the area during a storm on Thursday, with two hitting Henderson and one hitting Summerlin. This is the first time that something like this weather event has hit the area since July of 2018.

Microbursts are seriously dangerous and have even been known to bring down airplanes.

Resident Sheila Sovocool told 8 News Now, "It was like being in a hurricane."

The area was experiencing wind speeds of over 60 miles per hour, which left a whole string of destruction to homes, businesses, and power lines.

Resident Pat said, "The rain came fast. Within two to three minutes after the rain hit, the power went down."

Mike Plawski, another resident, recalled being able to hear the power pole break in half. Plawski said, "All of a sudden, a loud burst of wind, a snapping noise outside. The next thing you know, wires hitting the ground."

Plawski said that he has lived in Las Vegas his entire life, but he has never experienced a weather phenomenon like this. He said, "Very surprising, out of nowhere. Very strong."