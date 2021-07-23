Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Break Out Of Jail In 'Industry Baby' Music Video

By Ginny Reese

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X has shared his newest music video for the song "Industry Baby." The video picks up right where the trailer left off with him getting sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison after a trial.

While in the prison, Lil Nas X can be seen dancing in the showers, leading fellow prison inmates through the hallways of the prison, lifting weights, and rocking a hot pink prison jumpsuit. Later in the video, Lil Nas X is joined by fellow artist Jack Harlow, who slips him a book that contains a surprise. Inside the book is a small pickaxe to help in his prison break.

The prisoners, along with Lil Nas X, can be seen doing a large group dance number after their break from their jail cells. They then take a prison bus and driving away to freedom.

The song "Industry Baby" was produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. The single follows Lil Nas X's recent songs "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down." The music video for the song was directed by Christian Breslauer.

Check out Lil Nas X's prison escape in his newest music video below.

