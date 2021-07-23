Missouri Woman's Car Stolen With Dog Inside, 'I Just Really Want Ivy Back'

A Missouri woman is pleading to get her dog back from the man who stole her car while the dog was inside.

According to KMOV 4, Amanda Billmeyer had her car stolen in downtown St. Louis while her Shih Tzu, Ivy, was in the back seat.

Billmeyer says she stopped at a gas station early Wednesday morning (July 21) with a friend and a man she had dated. Billmeyer and her friend went inside the gas station to grab a snack. When they came back out, her car, the man and her dog were gone.

During an interview with KMOV 4, Billmeyer is physically upset about Ivy missing. "I still am just worried about Ivy. A car is a car, but that little thing is my best friend," Billmeyer said. "I just really want Ivy back."

Billmeyer is offering a reward to anyone who helps return Ivy to her.

The St. Louis Police are investigating the incident.