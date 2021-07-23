Missouri Woman's Car Stolen With Dog Inside, 'I Just Really Want Ivy Back'

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 23, 2021

Car Thief gets into a stolen car
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri woman is pleading to get her dog back from the man who stole her car while the dog was inside.

According to KMOV 4, Amanda Billmeyer had her car stolen in downtown St. Louis while her Shih Tzu, Ivy, was in the back seat.

Billmeyer says she stopped at a gas station early Wednesday morning (July 21) with a friend and a man she had dated. Billmeyer and her friend went inside the gas station to grab a snack. When they came back out, her car, the man and her dog were gone.

During an interview with KMOV 4, Billmeyer is physically upset about Ivy missing. "I still am just worried about Ivy. A car is a car, but that little thing is my best friend," Billmeyer said. "I just really want Ivy back."

Billmeyer is offering a reward to anyone who helps return Ivy to her.

The St. Louis Police are investigating the incident.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Missouri Woman's Car Stolen With Dog Inside, 'I Just Really Want Ivy Back'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.