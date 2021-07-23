Overnight Fire Razes Through Tacoma Church, Leaves Heavy Damage

Firefighters were called out to a Tacoma church overnight due to a furious blaze tearing through the building, KOMO reports.

Crews arrived at New Hope Baptist Church in the 5700 blk of East Portland Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (July 22). Firefighters found smoke and flames shooting from the roof of the church, which ended up partially collapsing, according to reporters.

They were able to extinguish the flames within an hour. Officials said the blaze may have started on the outside of the church and spread to the attic. No one was hurt in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.