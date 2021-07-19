Washington Girl Wakes Up To Mobile Home Fire, Escapes Through Broken Window

By Zuri Anderson

July 19, 2021

Low Angle View Of House In Fire
Photo: Getty Images

A 12-year-old girl was able to escape a raging mobile home fire after the flames woke her up, according to KING 5.

The blaze broke out Saturday (July 17) at the El Patio Mobile Home Park off California Way near State Route 432 in Longview, Washington. Reporters said she was sleeping in her bedroom until she woke up to smoke in her home.

Since smoke and heat packed the hallway outside her room, she reportedly got out through a broken window.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 9:05 a.m. Several pets inside the mobile home escaped safely, except one cat that died in the fire. One of the firefighters rescued a kitten that was trapped inside, according to a Facebook post.

Longview, Washington - Crews were called for the report of an occupied mobile home fire today at 9:05 AM at 605...

Posted by Longview Fire Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021

Fire officials said the fire may have started in the kitchen, but they're still investigating the cause. They also learned there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with clothing and shelter.

Many fires have been breaking out in homes and apartments across the Pacific Northwest. Two families lost their homes in Federal Way, and authorities believe fireworks may be involved. Dozens of people were recently displaced after flames destroyed a Sea-Tac apartment.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Washington Girl Wakes Up To Mobile Home Fire, Escapes Through Broken Window

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.