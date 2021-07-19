Washington Girl Wakes Up To Mobile Home Fire, Escapes Through Broken Window

A 12-year-old girl was able to escape a raging mobile home fire after the flames woke her up, according to KING 5.

The blaze broke out Saturday (July 17) at the El Patio Mobile Home Park off California Way near State Route 432 in Longview, Washington. Reporters said she was sleeping in her bedroom until she woke up to smoke in her home.

Since smoke and heat packed the hallway outside her room, she reportedly got out through a broken window.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 9:05 a.m. Several pets inside the mobile home escaped safely, except one cat that died in the fire. One of the firefighters rescued a kitten that was trapped inside, according to a Facebook post.