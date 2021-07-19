Washington Girl Wakes Up To Mobile Home Fire, Escapes Through Broken Window
By Zuri Anderson
July 19, 2021
A 12-year-old girl was able to escape a raging mobile home fire after the flames woke her up, according to KING 5.
The blaze broke out Saturday (July 17) at the El Patio Mobile Home Park off California Way near State Route 432 in Longview, Washington. Reporters said she was sleeping in her bedroom until she woke up to smoke in her home.
Since smoke and heat packed the hallway outside her room, she reportedly got out through a broken window.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 9:05 a.m. Several pets inside the mobile home escaped safely, except one cat that died in the fire. One of the firefighters rescued a kitten that was trapped inside, according to a Facebook post.
Longview, Washington - Crews were called for the report of an occupied mobile home fire today at 9:05 AM at 605...Posted by Longview Fire Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021
Fire officials said the fire may have started in the kitchen, but they're still investigating the cause. They also learned there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
The American Red Cross is helping the family with clothing and shelter.
Many fires have been breaking out in homes and apartments across the Pacific Northwest. Two families lost their homes in Federal Way, and authorities believe fireworks may be involved. Dozens of people were recently displaced after flames destroyed a Sea-Tac apartment.