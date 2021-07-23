PHOTO: 'Monster' 800 Lb Sturgeon Catch May Be More Than 100 Years Old

A massive, "extremely rare" catch in British Columbia's Fraser River may be more than 100 years old.

CTV News reports a 11.5-foot-long white sturgeon weighing "more than 800 pounds" was caught by a group guided by staff at the Fraser River Lodge near Agassiz, lodge representative Kate Wisse confirmed in an email Tuesday (July 20).

"Catches like this are extremely rare and always exciting to be a part of," Wisse said.

Wisse confirmed the fish hadn't been tagged previously and, therefore, likely hadn't been caught before.

She also estimated that the sturgeon could be more than 100 years old given its size, according to CTV News.