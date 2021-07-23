Suns Fan Donates To Wisconsin Charity Because Of Bucks Fans' Kindness

A Phoenix Suns fan who flew to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was blown away by the kindness and generosity he received at the game. Because of that kindness, he donated to a Milwaukee hunger-relief fund, reported ABC 15.

The Suns Fan, Adam Richardson, wrote a note about the kindness he experienced that was shared by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The note read:

"Hello! I am a Phoenix Suns fan who flew up from Richmond, VA to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and was so touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee that I wanted to contribute in their honor to help the city. Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!"

Feeding America wrote on Twitter:

"Hey Milwaukee! Thanks for being so awesome to our visitors. This [Suns] fan sent in a very generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as a way to show his appreciation."