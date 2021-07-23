Suns Fan Donates To Wisconsin Charity Because Of Bucks Fans' Kindness

By Ginny Reese

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Phoenix Suns fan who flew to Milwaukee for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was blown away by the kindness and generosity he received at the game. Because of that kindness, he donated to a Milwaukee hunger-relief fund, reported ABC 15.

The Suns Fan, Adam Richardson, wrote a note about the kindness he experienced that was shared by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The note read:

"Hello! I am a Phoenix Suns fan who flew up from Richmond, VA to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday and was so touched by the kindness and hospitality of the people of Milwaukee that I wanted to contribute in their honor to help the city. Go Suns, but thank you Milwaukee for your incredible generosity!"

Feeding America wrote on Twitter:

"Hey Milwaukee! Thanks for being so awesome to our visitors. This [Suns] fan sent in a very generous donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as a way to show his appreciation."

Feeding America has food banks in Milwaukee to help those facing hunger. In addition, the organization works to improve the health of residents all across the state.

