These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best In The U.S. For Renters

As many potential home-buyers have come to realize, the housing market in the U.S. is a tricky situation. Whether it's due to low supply of available homes or the houses on the market are not in your price range, sometimes renting is the better option. Some cities, however, are better for renters than others.

WalletHub recently released a study that compared over 180 of the largest cities in the country to determine which are the best for renters, and several in Tennessee made the cut.

So which Tennessee cities made the list?

No. 67: Knoxville

No. 90: Chattanooga

No. 113: Nashville

No. 180: Memphis

While Knoxville and Chattanooga ranked around the middle of the list, thanks to their relative affordability, Tennessee's two biggest cities were in the bottom half, with Memphis nearly rounding out the list for one of the worst cities for renters.

Here are the Top 10 cities chosen as the best for renters:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Cedar Rapids, Iowa Overland Park, Kansas Fargo, North Dakota Lincoln, Nebraska Columbia, Maryland Bismarck, North Dakota El Paso, Texas Lewiston, Maine Nashua, New Hampshire

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using two factors: rental market & affordability and quality of life. These factors were then evaluated using 22 relevant metrics, including share of renters, rental vacancy rate, rental affordability, rent-to-price ratio, cost of living, job market, safety, weather, and city satisfaction ranking, among others.

Check out the full list here.